Sunday will bring some clouds overhead, which will mean cooler temperatures and just a slight chance for a few brief mountain showers.
Tonight will be increasingly cloudy hour by hour with lows in the upper 40s in the mountains and middle 50s in the Upstate.
A few showers will be possible near the NC/TN border late tonight/early Sunday morning before SOME clearing throughout the day.
Safe to say though, there will be more clouds than sunshine in both the mountains and Upstate keeping highs in the middle and upper 60s.
The Upstate will stay mostly dry while western North Carolina receives a very limited amount of brief rain during the afternoon.
Monday will be a little sunnier, but warmer as winds shift to the southwest yielding highs in the middle and upper 70s.
There will still be that 'off' chance at a few mountain showers too, but better rain chances will arrive in both places Tuesday as a weak front approaches the area.
These will be potty to scattered in nature, which means neither place will experience a washout.
A lingering shower remains possible Wednesday, but the bigger story will be a cooldown Thursday when highs return to the 60s across the entire region with lows in the 40s.
Friday, like Thursday, will be dry, but warmer with highs returning to near 70 in the Upstate.
Another front will arrive Saturday, which will mean the return of spotty showers.
