Expect more cloud cover and cooler weather Sunday with even a brief shower or two, but the overall trend looks to be warmer than average!
Lows tonight will be in the middle 30s to lower 40s thanks to increasing cloud cover.
There will be more clouds than sunshine on Sunday with highs in the upper 50s area-wide with a brief shower or two in the Upstate south of I-85.
More sun will return Monday and Tuesday which will allow highs to return to the lower 60s to near 70 with a slight chance for showers returning Tuesday.
Wednesday will be a touch cloudier, and as a weak cold front approaches the area, spotty showers will be dotted across the area throughout the day.
Thursday will continue to be on the cloudy side but a little less rainy than Wednesday with only a brief episode of light rain possible.
Despite this, Thursday looks to be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Another cold front will move in on Friday which will provide scattered showers across the area.
Behind this front comes a return to reality in the temperature department with highs returning to the 50s area-wide next Saturday with a slight chance for light rain.
So despite the groundhog's decision today, it is still Winter after all, and it'll feel more like it next weekend after the warm week ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.