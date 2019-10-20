Clouds will build back into the area Monday ahead of more showers Monday night and additional rain by the end of the week.
Expect increasing clouds tonight with lows in the middle 50s with patchy fog developing by dawn.
Clouds will stay on they thick side Monday with highs in the middle 60s to lower 70s.
A few late day showers are possible, but most rain will likely come in the form of showers Monday night.
Showers will likely linger into the first half of the day Tuesday, but will move out by the afternoon.
Afterwards, expect some sunshine and highs in the middle 60s to middle 70s.
Expect the sun to shine brightly Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the middle and upper 60s and morning lows in the upper 30s to middle 40s.
Another system will bring more rain to the area both Friday and Saturday, but likely push its way out by next Sunday.
