Our clouds will continue to build in overnight tonight keeping lows mild in the middle 40s to lower 50s.
Monday will begin dry for most, but showers will arrive in western North Carolina during the early afternoon.
It will then push into the Upstate mid to late afternoon and continue throughout the evening.
A few rumbles of thunder and perhaps a few downpours are also possible as highs reach the 60s before the rain hits.
There's also a small chance that some storms could contain gusty wind that might cause some isolated damage.
Widespread severe weather though is not anticipated.
We'll dry out Monday night, which will be followed by a MUCH cooler Tuesday with highs in the 50s area-wide despite some sunshine.
Temperatures will gradually rebound the rest of the week getting things back into the 60s and 70s by Friday thanks to lots of sunshine.
Clouds will build back in Friday into next weekend as temperatures stay in the 70s during the afternoon.
Saturday looks mostly dry, but Sunday will have at least a chance for a few showers, but likely won't be a washout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.