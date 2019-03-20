Clouds will move in tonight and continue to thicken up on Thursday, which could even bring a few showers before a dry and warmer weekend.
Thanks to the building cloud cover, lows tonight won't be QUITE as cold, but still chilly in the middle and upper 30s.
Despite the clouds, highs Thursday will be in the middle 50s in the mountains and lower 60s in the Upstate.
There's also the possibility of a few mountain showers and perhaps 1 or 2 in the Upstate, but our dry air will prevent any major rain from happening.
Additionally, a few snowflakes could mix in the higher elevations of western North Carolina Thursday evening as this quick system moves out.
That will leave us drier and warmer for Friday and the weekend with highs reaching the 60s and lower 70s under a bright blue sky.
Our next system will move in Monday and Tuesday which will bring more widespread showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms befoer moving out Wednesday.
