Clouds stream back into the area tonight into Wednesday ahead of our next rain-maker, which will essentially side-swipe the western Carolinas and not delivering much precipitation.
A few clouds will roll in tonight with lows in the upper 20s to middle 30s.
Most of the day time will be dry Wednesday with a few pockets of light rain forming during the mid to late afternoon.
This activity will continue into Wednesday night along with some high elevation snow developing in the high elevations of western North Carolina.
A few lingering showers remain possible Thursday, but safe to say it should be drier than Wednesday, which isn't saying much.
Our next system will also not directly impact our area, but it will still bring a few showers Friday into Saturday along with some more high elevation snow to the WNC mountains.
The rest of the weekend looks dry and warmer with more sunshine arriving on Sunday with highs in the50s and 60s.
Those temperatures should continue into next week ahead of our next chance for showers on Tuesday.
