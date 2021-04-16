Pleasant temperatures will persist into this weekend, with extra clouds and a few showers on Saturday. Sunday through next week looks mostly dry and seasonably mild.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers pushing through during the day. Highs will stay cool in the upper 50s to low 60s. Rain amounts should remain less than an inch.
Sunday looks nicer with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 65-72 range. Overnights will be chilly in the 40s across the area both Saturday and Sunday nights.
Clear and dry weather will continue next week. Temps will remain near normal for this time of year.
