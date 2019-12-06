A few showers with a mainly cloudy sky today will give way to a cooler weekend ahead of more widespread rain early next week.
Expect a mostly cloudy to overcast sky today with temperatures starting in the 30s to lower 40s reaching the 50s later today. A few showers are possible, but the coverage and intensity should be quite insignificant.
Saturday looks decent with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 50s. Clouds return again Sunday with scattered light showers becoming possible in the evening. Daytime highs may hold around 50 degrees or less for most - cooler than Saturday!
Scattered showers continue into Monday with highs in the 50s. A brief warm-up into the 60s on Tuesday will bring a bout of heavier, more widespread rain with a stronger cold front moving through. Behind that front, cooler air is once again back for Wednesday and Thursday.
There are signs of yet another system moving through for Friday and Saturday, and that one could bring more heavy rain.
