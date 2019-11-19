Temperatures are slowly on the way up with highs returning to the 60s toward mid-week! Another chance for rain is back by Saturday.
This morning starts misty, cloudy, and even foggy for some this morning with temperatures generally in the 40s. Gradual clearing is expected today, but some clouds will hang tough which will keep temperatures in the 50s yet again this afternoon. Watch out for a few showers in the mountains late in the day as well.
Wednesday will bring the return of sunshine and temperatures near normal for this time of year (finally!!!) Thursday looks the same with both days seeing highs in the 60s.
Showers will push in late Friday, but right now it looks like much of the day will be dry and mild in the 60s. A good chance for rain arrives Saturday, though it's still a little early to pinpoint the rainiest periods...stay tuned! Conditions improve for Sunday, but the weather still stays a little on the cool side!
