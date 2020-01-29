Clouds and a few rounds of showers will be in store through late this week. Conditions slowly dry out this weekend ahead of a beautiful Sunday for the big game.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a sprinkle or two in the Upstate, while the mountains will get a light wintry mix. No major issues are expected. Clouds will remain for Thursday morning with temps in the 30s area-wide.
Clouds will clear out briefly on Thursday to bring some afternoon sunshine, ahead of another chance for rain on Friday.
Showers will push in Friday afternoon and linger into Friday night. Pockets of heavy rain will be possible, mainly sound of I85.
Skies clear Saturday for the Upstate, while the mountains will see some wrap around moisture in the form of light rain and a wintry mix during the day. Highs will warm into the 40s and 50s area-wide.
Sunday looks gorgeous with sunny skies and highs getting into the 60s for the Upstate and mid 50s in the mountains. Our next rain chance comes late Tuesday into Wednesday.
