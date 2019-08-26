Cloud cover will keep on the cooler side of things for another couple days, which will also come with some spotty rain through the middle of the week.
Patchy fog and a stray shower stay possible this morning, with generally a dry and partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures sit in the 60s area-wide to start the day.
The rest of the day becomes mostly cloudy to overcast at times, with highs holding at 78 for the Upstate and 71 in the mountains. This is nearly 10 degrees cooler than usual for this time of year. An isolated shower or two remains possible, but rain becomes more likely overnight.
A front will approach the area on Tuesday which will send scattered showers to the area. Highs again stay in the 70s. Some of that rain will linger into Tuesday night and Wednesday, though highs begin to warm up around the middle of the week.
A drier pattern sets up toward Thursday and Friday, with almost full sunshine and highs back to normal for late August. That will mean temperatures back in the low to upper 80s. Labor Day weekend begins the same way Saturday, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 80s.
Clouds and a few showers move back into the picture Sunday into Labor Day itself.
