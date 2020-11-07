We're looking at more clouds overnight for the Upstate, they will tend to keep our temperatures mild with lows in the upper 50s for the Upstate and low 50s for the mountains.
For Sunday, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 70s for the Upstate and near 70 in the mountains.
Our attention then turns to the Gulf of Mexico where Eta will be churning as a tropical storm or hurricane. The models are still having a difficult time determining where Eta is going and how much rain we could see from the system.
As of now we're looking at a slight chance for showers on Monday, then scattered showers and T-Storms Tuesday and Wednesday. Heavy rain is possible these days depending on where a plume of tropical moisture sets up.
Showers continue Thursday with a drier Friday, then a few more showers possible Saturday.
Temperatures will in the 60s and 70s for the week with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s for the mountains with 60s for the Upstate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.