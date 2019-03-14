Clouds and showers return to end the week, especially for Friday. Clearing quickly takes back over with slightly cooler temperatures for the weekend.
This morning starts in the 40s to near 50 degrees with a mostly cloudy sky. Isolated rain showers may pop up in the late afternoon, though most of the day will remain dry. Highs reach the 60s to 70 degrees. Expect a strong breeze at times, gusting to 20 mph from the south-southwest.
A line of heavier rain and perhaps a few thunderstorms will sweep through late overnight into Friday morning, with temperatures staying mild in the 50s to 60 degrees. The rest of the day Friday will remain generally cloudy and warm with leftover stray showers and highs in the middle to upper 60s.
All wet weather and clouds clear out for the weekend, meaning great conditions for St. Patrick's Day celebrating. Highs cool to the 50s and lower 60s, but you'll want to bundle up at night with lows in the 30s.
That type of clear, cool weather will continue into the first half of next week.
