Rain chances start the week with cooler temperatures to follow, but dry weather takes back over soon after with springtime temperatures returning.
Temperatures this morning sit in the 40s and 50s under a mostly cloudy sky, but dry conditions linger through midday. Scattered rain arrives first in the mountains in the afternoon, and slowly pushes into the Upstate, with a slight chance for a thunderstorm as highs reach the 60s to near 70 degrees. Isolated storms could contain brief downpours and gusty wind, but shouldn't be long-lasting.
Overnight dries out, with much cooler weather by tomorrow. Expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky and highs in the 50s area-wide.
Wednesday stays cool and sunny, but temperatures gradually rebound the rest of the week. Under mostly clear skies, highs reach back into the 60s and 70s by Friday.
A few clouds return for Saturday, with highs in the low to mid-70s, and a rain chance pushes back in on Sunday to end the weekend.
