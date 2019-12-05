Clouds move in Friday, ahead of some cooler air for this weekend! Next week will bring a good chance for rain and eventually a major chill!
Clouds increase Thursday night ahead of a slight chance for rain on Friday. Temps will cool down as the clouds and rain clear out Friday night, leaving Saturday in the 50s and Sunday in the 40s! At least we should stay dry through most of the weekend, with showers pushing in after around 4-5PM Sunday.
Expect showers to push in late Sunday night, ahead of some heavier rain Monday into Tuesday! Once the rain pushes out, it gets COLD! Bitter chill arrives for Wednesday through Friday of next week!
A couple of systems move through late next week, and we will have to monitor those for winter weather concerns. Mainly for the mountains, but with the cold air in place across the Upstate we will need to stay on the alert!
