Temperatures stay above average into the weekend as rain chances increase toward Sunday.
This morning is starting a little milder than Thanksgiving in the 40s with a mostly cloudy sky. The sky stays variably cloudy through the day with afternoon highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees - certainly a cloudier day relative to Thanksgiving's bright sunshine.
More clouds build in on Saturday, but conditions stay generally dry as highs reach the upper 50s and lower 60s. Rain arrives early Sunday morning and likely will clear by midday, leaving a brighter sky in the afternoon and a chance to warm up into the upper 60s! Rain amounts should average around 1/4 to 1/2" given the fast-moving nature of the system.
Northwest flow snow across the WNC high mountains toward the TN/NC state line seems like a good bet Monday, starting early in the day. There seems to be decent potential of several inches of accumulation, but outside of the high mountains, nothing more than flurries and/or a dusting would be expected.
Temperatures will return to normal or even briefly dip into the "below average" category for much of next week. After Monday's high elevation NC snow, conditions stay dry through Thursday with lots of sun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.