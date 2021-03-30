We start the day in the 30s and 40s with clear sky and a bit of a breeze. Through the afternoon, clouds will slowly build in as highs reach the 60s to low 70s. Tonight, a spotty shower becomes possible close to midnight.
A more significant system moves in on Wednesday, bringing widespread rain and storms, with some strong to severe possible. Highs reach the 60s to around 70 degrees. Storms will taper off in the evening hours with much colder conditions by Thursday morning. Lows will be near 40 in the Upstate and low 30s in the mountains.
Thursday brings back sunshine, but holds on to unseasonably cold air, that could spark some brief, light TN/NC border snow before sunrise. Highs hold in the 40s and 50s in the afternoon. By Friday morning we're looking at a hard freeze and frost with lows in the 20s in the mountains and low 30s in the Upstate.
Friday through Easter Sunday looks great! We'll see tons of sunshine and a slow warm up. 50s Friday, 60s Saturday, and then back to around 70 by Sunday. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s for the Upstate and 20s to 30s in the mountains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.