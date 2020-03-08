Clouds will gradually build in to the western Carolinas Monday ahead of multiple days worth of showers the rest of the week into next weekend.
Tonight will remain clear with lows in the lower and middle 30s with a light wind.
Monday will begin on a sunny chilly note before highs reach the lower to middle 60s as clouds build into the area.
Tuesday will bring spotty to scattered showers with highs in the lower and middle 60s.
Wednesday and Thursday look to bring isolated rain to the area with a better chance Wednesday night as temperatures creep into the lower 70s during the afternoon.
Friday will bring similar isolated on and off rain chances as temperatures cling to near 70 degrees.
Another weak system will approach the area and bring intermittent rain to the area Saturday with a little better chance on Sunday.
Temperatures will fall back into the 50s and 60s during this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.