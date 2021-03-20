Moisture coming off the Atlantic Ocean is pushing clouds across our area. Areas farther north tonight will see more in the way of breaks in the clouds while farther south mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the Upstate will be near 40 degrees with mid 30s in the mountains.
Sunday will be mainly cloudy in the morning with more peeks of sun in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 60s for the Upstate with mid 50s in the mountains. Sunday night the clouds still hang around with lows in the low 40s in the Upstate and mid 30s in the mountains.
For Monday we'll start to warm up with temperatures in the upper 60s for the Upstate and low to mid 60s in the mountains. For Monday night expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 40s for the Upstate and near 40 in the mountains.
For Tuesday and Wednesday we'll see a better chance of some showers, about a 20-30% chance with highs in the 60s. Wednesday night we'll see a chance for a few showers and lows in the 40s.
On Thursday we have a better chance of rain and highs in the 60s to near 70.
