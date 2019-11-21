Milder temperatures will stick around through Friday, ahead of some rain by this weekend. Expect off and on rain Saturday before some clearing on Sunday!
Tonight will be cool with lows down to 47 in the Upstate and 42 for the mountains.
Clouds will begin to increase on Friday ahead of Saturday’s rain, but most of Friday should be dry. The mountains could see a few showers late day, but mainly near the TN line. Highs will reach the 60s once again!
Expect showers to push in Saturday, with the heaviest toward midday. Highs will warm to around 60 in most spots, with the best rain chance between 10AM-5PM. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible.
Skies clear Saturday night, leaving a mostly sunny Sunday with highs in the 53-60 range. Next week will start dry, but Wednesday could be soggy as many folks hit the road for Thanksgiving! Stay tuned!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.