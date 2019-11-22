The string of nice days comes to an end this weekend as rain moves in Saturday, but it leaves Sunday with more sunshine!
This morning, clouds will slowly thicken across the region with a few showers possible in the mountains. Temperatures start in the 40s but reach the 60s despite increasing clouds, and while the Upstate stays mostly dry, isolated showers stay possible in the mountains.
Showers become more likely by daybreak Saturday and will remain through much of the day, becoming heavier in the afternoon and early evening hours. There's a chance a wedge front develops and holds temperatures way down in the 40s, so prepare for a chillier rain than currently forecast!
The rain moves out late Saturday night, leaving Sunday with improving weather as the sun returns! Highs will reach near 60 degrees in the Upstate. Next week starts dry, and while confidence remains low on mid-week weather, it does not look like any major rain or storm chances will affect regional travel Wednesday into Thanksgiving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.