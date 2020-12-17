Hello everyone! We hope you are having a great week so far. We are almost to the weekend!
Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies hold this evening, but during the overnight clouds will continue to fade away. Mostly clear skies as we wake-up tomorrow, but that means chilly temperatures to start our day. Low temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 20s to lower 30s.
As we see sunrise Friday expect to see a only a few clouds with temperatures peaking in the middle to upper 40s to 50 degrees.
Saturday's weather story will be very similar to Fridays, but during Saturday night clouds will increase. Leading to a chance for showers Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures Sunday will be in the 50s.
Early next will start next week with sunshine and mild temperatures before cooler air rolls in towards Christmas.
