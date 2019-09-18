Finally, some cooler air is in store for the next few days!
This morning brings an overcast sky and isolated showers with temperatures generally in the low 70s with some 60s, too. Temperatures fluctuate today, falling some through midday as spotty rain continues. Some late-day recovery back into the mid/upper 70s is possible for the Upstate as rain pushes out, but overall, temperatures actually will be below average!
Thursday keeps cool air in place as the sky becomes partly sunny - expect highs in the upper 60s to middle 70s...so refreshing!
The real treat comes Friday - temperatures will start near 50 degrees for most spots (high elevations in the 40s in WNC) and recover nicely into the 70s in the afternoon with full sun.
Saturday and into next week looks generally dry, but temperatures will continue moderating toward the mid to upper 80s by Tuesday. A few showers will be possible by then.
