Happy Wednesday everyone! We hope you have had a great week so far. We've made it to the half-way point.
After a decent weather day yesterday, spotty rain is impacting us once again today. Mostly cloudy skies with areas of drizzle and fog possible, with highs jumping into the 50s region-wide.
Then Thursday, get ready for soaking rainfall. It will be heavy at times and afternoon highs will be in the 50s. Rain will last into the night as lows drop into the 40s.
That means we will start with rain Friday morning, but that will taper off by the evening hours. Highs will return to the 40s and lower 50s before cooler air comes our way for the weekend.
This weekend expect much cooler temperatures favoring the 40s region-wide with a chance of wet weather. We will keep an eye on this and for the unsettled weather pattern next week.
Keep checking in for the forecast as models for next week are not consistent yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.