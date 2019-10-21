More rain is expected to move in early this week, but it's followed by nicer days mid-week.
This morning brings some valley fog in the mountains and a mostly cloudy sky elsewhere with temperatures in the 50s to lower 60s. Clouds will stick around today and become overcast, holding temperatures in the 60s to lower 70s - a far cry from the 80° Sunday in the Upstate!
Light showers are possible in the afternoon and evening, but heavier rain is expected after midnight toward daybreak Tuesday. Another 1/2" is possible, which combined with last weekend's rain, should help! No major severe weather is expected, either!
The second half of Tuesday will feature a clearing sky, and that will last through Thursday with more seasonable temperatures.
The next chance of rain arrives Friday into Saturday, though confidence continues to remain low. Stay tuned as we fine tune the forecast this week!
