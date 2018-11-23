A soggy system moving in to end the week will bring the potential for some high elevation icy spots, while most stay above freezing.
Increasing clouds lead to an overcast sky by late afternoon, holding high temperatures to the mid and lower 40s by the afternoon. There's a small chance that we sneak in a rain shower or two before sunset, but for the most part, rain should hold off until 8-9 PM. Once rain begins, it will become widespread, with isolated pockets of sleet/freezing rain forming in the eastern facing slopes of the mountains. Those above 2500 feet in elevation are at the greatest risk for slick roads.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place from 7pm until 8am for Transylvania, Henderson, Polk, Rutherford, McDowell, Buncombe, Yancey, and Mitchell counties.
Any winter weather will fade into just rain throughout Saturday morning, but most of the wet weather will move out 10 AM or so. The rest of the day will clear to some sunshine and slightly milder temperatures in the 50s, leaving cool but nice weather for the Palmetto Bowl out at Clemson.
Sunday is the pick of the weekend for outdoor plans, it'll be comfortable in the 50s to low 60s with sunshine for the entire day. Enjoy some of the nice weather, because another quick shot of rain will push through late Sunday night/early Monday morning. It should move out by Monday afternoon leaving cooler air in its wake, keeping Monday's temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
Expect that same cooler air the rest of next week with sunshine and highs in the 40s and 50s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.