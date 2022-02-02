Clouds increase today, ahead of some showers by late this afternoon into the rest of the week. The heaviest pockets of rain are expected toward Thursday night.
Turning mostly cloudy today, with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Expect a breeze around 10 mph out of the northeast, and a spotty shower or two sneaking in toward the end of the day. Tonight brings a few more light showers with lows in the 40s.
Expect a mild day tomorrow, with highs in the 50s to lower 60s area-wide. Rain will be off and on, but the heaviest downpours will come Thursday night into Friday AM. Severe and winter threats look low at this time, but some heavy rain is likely.
Friday begins with rain, but should clear to some sun by the late afternoon as highs stay in the 50s to mid-60s. The weekend looks overall dry and cooler, in the 40s and 50s, with a small chance for showers Saturday evening.
