Happy Tuesday everyone! We hope you have had a great week so far. It will be a tad cooler today than the past few days, but looking ahead to the end of the week temperatures will return to average.
We break down the forecast below.
This morning is starting with some sunshine, but throughout the day expect increasing clouds. Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the lower 50s in the Mountains and the middle to upper 50s in the Upstate.
Showers will start to arrive late in the evening, and the rain will become more heavy and steady lasting throughout Wednesday morning. Mainly south of I-85. There could also be a brief wintry mix for the mountains Wednesday morning in the highest peaks as temperatures cool. Temperatures on Wednesday afternoon will be a repeat of Tuesday, in the 50s.
Wednesday night clouds will begin to dissipate and the sky stays clear Thursday. Sunshine will stick around Friday and through the weekend with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s.
