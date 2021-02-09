We're looking at another mild night across the area. Under partly cloudy skies we'll see lows in the 40s for the Upstate and mountains.
On Wednesday we have a chance of a few stray showers, along with highs in the 50s. Wednesday night there will be a chance for a few showers and temperatures on the mild side again with lows in the 40s.
That means we will start with rain Friday morning, but that will taper off by the evening hours. Highs will return to the 50s. Friday night will be cold with lows in the 40s and 30s for the mountains.
This weekend will be cooler with scattered showers both days and highs in the low 50s for the Upstate and 40s in the mountains, and lows in the 30s.
We're watching next week for a wintry mix, potentially on Tuesday. However, models are not consistent at this point, and we'll be watching all the developments.
