Clouds take hold of the Carolinas in the days ahead, with a big cool-down coming after soaking rain on Thursday.
This morning starts in the upper 30s to the 40s across the area, under a mostly cloudy sky. A brief sprinkle could pop up today, but most of the day looks dry as highs reach the mid to upper 50s. Tonight there will be a chance for a few showers and temperatures on the mild side again with lows in the 40s.
Some showers hold into Friday morning, but that will taper off by the afternoon hours. Highs will return to the 40s and lower 50s. Friday night will turn cold with lows in the 30s.
This weekend will be cooler that the week, with rain and cold temperatures in the 40s Saturday and a few scattered showers on Sunday as highs approach 50. Overnights stay in the 30s both days.
Models for next week are not consistent yet, some show a drying trend while others show the potential for some wintry mix, We'll watch the latest data closely and keep you updated on the forecast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.