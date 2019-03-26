Cooler with clouds today, but sunshine and a warm up takes over through the end of the week. The next good chance for rain comes Sunday and Monday.
Starting today with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the 40s, expect a strong breeze to build in from the northeast. Temperatures stay in the 50s during the afternoon, with isolated showers in western NC, while the Upstate remains dry.
Tomorrow, full sunshine returns. Expect cold morning temperatures in the 30s, with highs in the 50s to 60 degrees. This is slightly cooler than usual for this time of year, though still nice enough to spend plenty of time outside.
More sunshine and warmer temperatures build in on Thursday and Friday, ending the week with a couple of "perfect 10" days. Highs should sit in the low to mid-70s for the entire area by Friday afternoon.
The weekend looks to stay warm overall, in the 70s on Saturday, and just slightly cooler in the 60s to low 70s on Sunday. A couple brief showers are possible Saturday with more scattered activity on Sunday.
The next system bringing widespread, possibly soaking rainfall moves in during the late afternoon on Monday.
