Our cloudier and cooler weather pattern continues for another few more days as rain chances slightly increase.
Tonight will bring spotty showers and lows in the lower and middle 60s with patchy fog developing by dawn.
Cloud cover will stay pretty thick on Sunday which will keep highs in the lower and middle 70s along with a few isolated showers.
Temperatures are likely to stay in the 70s to near 80 both Monday and Tuesday with spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms.
A cold front will push a few more showers and storms through the area on Wednesday, which will also keep out the very "wedge" that will have been keeping us so cool.
Wednesday is also temperatures will return closer to normal reaching the lower and middle 80s along with some sunshine.
Expect some brighter warmer days Thursday into Labor Day weekend with little to no rain and highs in the lower and middle 80s.
