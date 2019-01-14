Temperatures recover toward mid-January averages by the middle of the week, but more rain is likely this weekend.
This morning starts foggy for many with temperatures generally in the 30s. Some mist is possible as well. Through the day, the fog will gradually dissipate but clouds hang tough as temperatures struggle into the 40s.
Tuesday and Wednesday bring sunshine and moderating temperatures - expect highs in the 50s. Clouds increase Thursday, and a chance of showers returns during the afternoon and evening.
Friday may be the pick day of the week as highs make a run at the 60 degree mark with a mostly sunny sky.
The weekend once again looks soggy, particularly Saturday afternoon, night, and into Sunday morning. Cold air again will be lurking, but for now this appears to be an all rain event for the area...stay tuned for any changes!
A MAJOR blast of cold air looks to move in Sunday night into early next week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.