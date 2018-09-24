GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Our cloudy days continue this week with higher rain chances arriving by Wednesday as a cold front moves in and out of the area.
Monday night will bring spotty drizzle with low temperatures in the middle and upper 60s.
Tuesday will behave a lot like Monday did with a mostly cloudy sky, patchy drizzle/fog throughout the day with a couple of downpours/storms developing by the afternoon. There's also that "off" chance at seeing some sunshine by Tuesday afternoon, which will mean high temperatures reaching near 80 degrees.
Wednesday is when a cold front will move in from the west providing the area with scattered afternoon rain and thunderstorms, which will also hold true on Thursday.
Lingering showers remain possible Friday, but overall the weekend will be much drier with some decent sunshine and highs staying in the middle 70s to lower 80s.
Clouds re-increase Sunday and Monday thanks to another wedge of high pressure to our north, which is the very same feature keeping our sky gray today/Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.