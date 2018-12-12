Clouds build into the area tonight into Thursday before rain moves through most of the day Friday and lingers into Saturday.
Thanks to a few more clouds, lows will be in the upper 20s to middle 30s, so our black ice will be much patchier in nature, but still be extra careful driving across secondary roads, bridges and overpasses.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s as a wedge of high pressure builds from the north.
Rain will arrive late Thursday night and continue throughout most of the day Friday with highs in the 40s.
Rain will continue Friday night and linger into the morning and possibly the early afternoon Saturday.
Temperatures will warm-up post-rain Saturday into the lower 50s in the mountains and upper 50s in the Upstate.
Sunday is when we finally reach the 60s in the Upstate under a sunny sky which will continue into the first half of next week too!
