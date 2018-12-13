(FOX Carolina) - Clouds build into the area before rain moves through on Friday. Some big improvement comes by Sunday with sun and warmer temperatures!
Mostly cloudy and dry today, with highs in the lower 50s as a wedge of high pressure builds from the north.
Rain will arrive late Thursday night and continue throughout most of the day Friday with highs in the 40s. Friday night holds on to rain, and could still produce a few showers on Saturday morning. Temperatures will warm-up post-rain Saturday into the lower 50s in the mountains and upper 50s in the Upstate.
Sunday is when we finally reach the 60s in the Upstate under a sunny sky which will continue into the first half of next week too!
