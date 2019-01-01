Wednesday will be cloudy and mild before our next rounds of rain move through Thursday and Friday.
Expect lows tonight to be in the 40s to near 50 thanks to a mostly cloudy sky.
Wednesday will be dry most of the day with just the "off" chance at a late evening stray shower with highs in the 50s and lower 60s.
Most of the rain will hold off until late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. After Thursday morning's rain, we'll dry up for a few hours.
More rain will then move in Thursday night and continue throughout most of the day Friday and Friday night before exiting Saturday morning.
Temperatures during this time will drop back into the 40s and 50s as the rain passes through.
That puts us in a much nicer weather pattern next weekend with sunshine and highs int he 50s and lower 60s.
Our next rain chances will arrive on Tuesday with the quick passage of a cold front.
