The cold lingers tonight into Tuesday ahead of rain Wednesday into Thursday along with a chance for freezing rain in the mountains Tuesday night.
Expect low temperatures to be about as cold (if not colder in some spots) as they were last night with the Upstate reaching the upper teens and mountains the lower teens thanks to a calmer wind.
Tuesday will once again be chilly despite the sunshine with highs in the lower and middle 40s.
Clouds will build back into the area Tuesday night with spotty showers developing after midnight.
This is also when some patchy freezing rain becomes possible in the mountains as surface temperatures will be below freezing which could lead to some slick spots on area roads.
The Upstate will likely be slightly above freezing and doesn't pose much of a concern at this time.
Wednesday will contain on and off showers before more widespread heavier rain moves through Wednesday night and lingers into Thursday morning.
There's also the possibility of some high elevation snow along the TN/NC border early Thursday too.
The rest of the week and weekend will continue to cool back off into the 30s and 40s with overnight lows in the teens and 20s.
The mountains have a slight chance for light snow showers Friday and Sunday, and perhaps some light rain for the Upstate, but chances for that right now look very low.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.