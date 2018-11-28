The cold air sticks around, but it does turn warmer by the weekend.
Today stays chilly, even in the afternoon with a fully sunny sky, highs only reach the upper 30s in the mountains and mid to upper 40s in the Upstate. It'll stay gusty at times in western NC, with an occasional breeze elsewhere.
Tonight brings MORE chill as lows dip into the 20s, but with a slightly calmer wind, the wind chill won't be as dangerous as Wednesday morning.
Thursday starts to see a few changes - partly cloudy conditions return with highs in the 50s and a few showers in the mountains. Friday looks mostly cloudy with scattered rain toward afternoon.
A larger, more organized system will move in from the west on Saturday, which will bring widespread rain to the Carolinas most of the day along with slightly milder air as highs reach the 50s to near 60 degrees.
A few showers could linger into Sunday, but afternoon highs should reach near 70 degrees! Next week could start dry, but more rain is possible by Tuesday.
