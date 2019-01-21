Winds will gradually diminish throughout the day, with full sunshine. Temperatures stay chilly, only reaching 42 in the Upstate and 34 in the mountains. Tonight drops back into the teens and 20s, with another chilly but sunny day on Tuesday.
Our next batch of rain moves in on Wednesday and quickly out by Thursday. It'll start as light showers in the Upstate Wednesday morning, with a small chance for freezing rain in the mountains. Slick spots will be possible. Throughout Wednesday, it'll all turn over to rain and become heavier by the overnight hours. There's a chance for some high elevation snow as the system exits early Thursday morning.
A resurgence of cold air moves back to the area Friday into next weekend with highs in the 30s and lower 40s, and overnight lows in the teens and 20s for the weekend. A slight chance for scattered rain and some mountain snow comes along with it, so stay tuned for the latest.
