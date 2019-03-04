A dry setup for the first half of the week comes at the price of much colder air. Wednesday looks to bring the chilliest temperatures before a late week warm-up.
Morning temperatures sit in the 30s to low 40s, with some mountain spots at freezing. A mostly cloudy sky early will give way to more sunshine as the day progresses, but high temperatures stay in the mid-40s to lower 50s. Expect a strong breeze, mainly in the mountains.
The major cold snap then settles in for a few days. Tuesday holds on to a few passing clouds and highs in the 40s and 50s, but drops into the teens and 20s overnight. Wednesday brings a fully clear sky, but highs don't get out of the 30s and 40s.
Temperatures rebound from late week into the weekend, along with a few more clouds and rain chances ramping back up. As of now it looks as though the best chances for rain and a few storms comes on Friday and Sunday.
