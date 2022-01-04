Chilly temperatures stick around through this week, with a chance for rain/snow on Thursday! Another round of just rain will push in Sunday.
Tonight will be cold again, with a few clouds. Lows will drop to 32 in the Upstate and 26 for the mountains. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Showers push in late Thursday into the Upstate, while the air in the mountains will support some snow showers. Snow is likely for the higher elevations Thursday evening, then tapering off after midnight.
Friday looks clear and COLD, with temps starting in the teens and twenties area-wide, then only warming to 45 in the Upstate during the afternoon, and only hitting 35 for the mountains.
The weekend looks chilly, with highs in the 40s and dry on Saturday. Rain pushes in Sunday with temps in the 50s.
Drier weather will prevail next week, but we keep the colder temps sticking around.
