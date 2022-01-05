Chilly temperatures stick around through this week, with a chance for rain/snow on Thursday! Another round of just rain will push in Sunday.
This morning sits cold with passing clouds, with temperatures in the low to mid-30s. Expect a partly cloudy sky through the day with highs in the low to mid-50s. Tonight gets back to the 20s in the mountains, and 30s for the Upstate.
Tomorrow starts dry with clouds increasing, and showers developing toward the mid-afternoon in the Upstate. The colder air in the mountains will support some snow showers. Snow is likely for the higher elevations Thursday evening, then tapers off after midnight.
Friday looks clear and COLD, with temps starting in the teens and twenties area-wide, then only warming to 45 in the Upstate during the afternoon, and only hitting 35 for the mountains.
The weekend looks chilly, with highs in the 40s and dry on Saturday. Rain pushes in Sunday with temps in the 50s.
Drier weather will prevail next week, but we keep the colder temps.
