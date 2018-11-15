Spotty showers along with cold, breezy conditions linger, but much nicer and warmer air is on the way to end the week.
Today's Flood Watch is out for most of our area through 7 PM, though the rain chance falls to 20-30% in the afternoon.
As the afternoon progresses, temperatures will barely warm to the low 40s across the area, with a few spotty showers remaining. The day will end with a few peeks of sun, and general clearing overnight will drop the late overnight to near freezing or below. On the back side of this system, some high elevation light snow could fall in western North Carolina Thursday night, with up to 1" of accumulation.
Finally, Friday brings a fully clearing sky, outside of a few Tennessee border passing clouds, and milder air. Temperatures in the afternoon will reach into the upper 50s Upstate and low 50s in the mountains. The weekend will continue with sunshine and comfortable air, in the 50s to low 60s both days.
