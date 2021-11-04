Temperatures in the 30s and 40s this morning come with scattered rain showers. Most of the wet weather will taper off by midday, but watch out in the higher elevations until then as for those above 3,500 feet, there will be a wintry mix and some snow. Roads could get a little slick in spots. It'll stay mainly cloudy as the sky dries this afternoon, with highs reaching the mid to upper 40s. Colder air settles in tonight, with lows in the 30s for everyone.
We end the week Friday on a cool note, with sun and clouds and highs in the low to mid-50s. Friday night into Saturday morning, we're looking at a frost scenario for the Upstate and a freeze in the mountains, with lows in the 30s, with some upper 20s in the mountains.
The weekend is looking dry and sunny, with slowly warming temperatures. Highs reach the 50s to near 60 Saturday, and into the low and mid-60s on Sunday. Overnights stay cold in the 30s.
Next week, all sunshine dominates through at least Wednesday, with highs warming back up into the 60s and 70s.
