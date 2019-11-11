Much colder air is on the way, with mountain snow potential! The Upstate will see just rain, but by Tuesday night an Arctic chill takes over.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the mountains of western North Carolina through 7AM Wednesday to account for wintry precipitation early Tuesday, then subsequent black ice on Tuesday night.
Tonight will bring increasing clouds and showers late, with snow developing in the mountains toward daybreak. Lows will drop into the mid 40s for the Upstate and low 40s in the mountains. Colder air will begin pushing in through the day, meaning that temps will not warm much, if at all! Rain and snow will wrap up toward early Tuesday afternoon.
Winds will be gusty throughout Tuesday, bringing wind chills into the teens and twenties quickly throughout the day.
Tuesday night will be the coldest night of the season so far! Lows will drop to 22 in the Upstate and 18 in the mountains under clear skies and still breezy winds. Wednesday we’ll see the winds calm down, but stay on the breezy side. Highs will warm into the 40s.
The rest of the week looks nice, with plenty of sunshine and steadily warming temps. Friday and this weekend temps will return to more normal levels with highs in the upper to mid 50s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.