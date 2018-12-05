Dry and chilly for the next couple days, ahead of this weekend's winter storm.
It's the coldest day of the week today, with highs in the upper 30s in the mountains and upper 40s in the Upstate. Expect a brisk northwest wind at 10-15 mph. Tonight drops into the 20s for the entire area, under a clear sky.
Temperatures recover a little bit into the 40s and 50s for Thursday and Friday, which, under sunshine and just a few passing clouds could be classified as "the calm before the storm".
Here's how the weekend looks to shape up:
Saturday: Dry early, with rain gradually pushing into the area. Later in the day, it will mix with sleet/freezing rain in the mountains while the Upstate stays above freezing.
Saturday night: Rain will continue in the Upstate, which might experience some sleet mixing in in the northern counties, while the mountains begin to see a changeover to sleet and snow.
Sunday: Mostly rain Upstate and some sleet mixing with wet snow throughout the morning, while the mountains stick with a sleet/snow mix. A changeover to just rain is expected almost area-wide around midday, with yet another changeover back to snow in the mountains by Sunday evening.
Sunday night: The mountains will see a switch over back to snow with possible accumulations in the higher elevations especially along and north of I-40. The Upstate will experience lingering showers mixing with sleet/wet snow which could result in some icy roads.
Monday: Leftover precip on the back side of this system will result in a spotty wintry mix, but if it continues into Monday evening, a few snow showers/flurries will be possible as this system makes its final exit.
This weekend/early next week forecast will continue to evolve as data comes in, so stay tuned for the latest updates.
