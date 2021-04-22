Morning temperatures sit in the 20s and 30s with frost and freeze concerns, with another round of cold expected into Friday morning. It warms up over the weekend, but comes with widespread rain on Saturday.
After a cold start this morning in the 20s and 30s with frost and freeze concerns, we'll see abundant sunshine with temperatures staying below average by 10-15 degrees, reaching just 64 in the Upstate and 57 in the mountains. Tonight could bring another frost in the mountains with lows in the mid-30s, and near 40 in the Upstate where frost isn't expected.
Friday we'll see increasing clouds with temperatures a tad warmer with upper 60s for the Upstate and low 60s in the mountains. Friday night clouds continue to increase with lows in the 40s.
Saturday brings a soaking rain, from morning into the afternoon and a few possible thunderstorms. High temperatures will reach the low to mid-60s. 1 to 2 inches of rain could fall, with isolated flooding possible. Saturday night will dries out with a few leftover clouds and lows in the 40s and 50s.
Sunday looks much nicer with sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70s, followed by more sun and even warmer air next week.
