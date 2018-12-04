Even colder air will move in Wednesday as a few snow showers fall over the high elevations tonight into early Wednesday morning ahead of this weekend's winter storm.
Expect a cold night tonight with lows in the lower 30s in the Upstate and upper 20s in the mountains with flurries/snow showers in the higher elevations.
Wednesday will be our coldest day of the week with highs in the upper 30s in the mountains and upper 40s in the Upstate with a brisk northwest wind at 10-20 mph.
Temperatures will recover a little bit into the 40s and 50s Thursday and Friday, which will end up being the calm before the storm.
As of Tuesday afternoon, here's how this weekend is looking to shape up:
Saturday: Rain will gradually push into the area and begin to mix with sleet/freezing rain in the mountains later in the day.
Saturday night: Rain will continue in the Upstate, which might experience some sleet mixing in while the mountains begin to see a rain/snow/sleet mix.
Sunday: Mostly rain and some sleet mixing with wet snow will fall throughout the day possibly reaching as far south as the extreme northern Upstate.
Sunday night: The mountains will see a switch over back to snow with possible accumulations in the higher elevations especially along and north of I-40. The Upstate will experience lingering showers mixing with sleet/wet snow which could result in some icy roads.
Monday: Leftover precip on the back side of this system will result in a spotty wintry mix, but if it continues into Monday evening, a few snow showers/flurries will be possible as this system makes its final exit.
This weekend/early next week forecast will continue to evolve as data comes in, so stay tuned for the latest updates.
