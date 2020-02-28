Another shot of cold air moves in ahead of the weekend, and some mountain snow will fall! This sets us up for a chilly weekend, but milder air arrives next week.
This morning starts mostly clear in the Upstate, near freezing, with some clouds and flurries in the mountains in the upper 20s. Clouds will build throughout the day, mainly in the mountains, and the winds will kick up. Expect gusty winds out of the northwest throughout the day, with snow developing along the TN border. The Upstate could see a brief rain shower, but most should stay dry with a high near 52.
Temperatures drop into the 20s Friday night, then struggle to warm through the day on Saturday, as highs only reach the 40s to low 50s. Milder temps are ahead for Sunday and next week.
If you are voting in the democratic primary, you’ll encounter very chilly temps through the day, but the sun will be out and you don’t have to worry about getting soaked if you have to stand outside in any lines.
Our next good rain chance arrives on Wednesday of next week. This could bring some heavy downpours and possible strong storms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.